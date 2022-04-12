Johor PH won’t propose changes in composition of State executive committee

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not propose any changes in the composition of the State Government executive committee, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Opposition leader Liew Chin Tong (pix) said Johor PH accepted the results of the state election in March, which gave Barisan Nasional (BN) a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

He said, however, Johor PH suggested that the state government strengthen bipartisan cooperation with the opposition bloc in the state assembly for the well-being of Bangsa Johor.

“Johor PH is committed and open to suggestions of collaborating with the state government and Federal government to ensure the people benefit fully, especially in efforts to raise the quality of life.

“By taking into account the results of GE15 (15th general election) and the understanding that enabled the formation of a Unity Government at the Federal level, Johor PH humbly proposes to the Menteri Besar (Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi) and state government to strengthen bipartisan cooperation between the state government and the Opposition in the Johor state assembly for the well-being of Bangsa Johor,” he said.

Liew (DAP-Perling), who is also Johor DAP chairman, said this when debating Budget 2023 during the Johor state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here, today.

The Johor state election on March 12 saw BN win a two-thirds majority by securing 40 seats in the 56-seat state assembly, with PH winning 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) three seats while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) one seat each. - Bernama