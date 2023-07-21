Johor plans to build logistics centre in Simpang Renggam

KLUANG: The Johor government plans to build a logistics hub in the Simpang Renggam area because of its strategic location, which is in the center of the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the Simpang Renggam area also has close access to three highways making it an ideal place for the proposed hub.

He said the place is also not far from Johor Bahru and Singapore, as well as Kuala Lumpur.

“We have discussed the matter with the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) president and also the Kluang District Officer, and are now looking for a suitable site to be developed as a logistics hub,“ he told reporters at a gathering with residents of the Simpang Renggam at Taman Perling, here today. -Bernama