Johor plans to more integrated Muslim cemeteries

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government, through the State Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) is planning to build several more integrated Muslim cemeteries to ensure a more systematic management of the cemeteries in the state.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said so far, only one such cemetery had been established, which is in Pasir Gudang, with another to be developed in Padang Tembak, Kluang.

“The main objective is to have more spacious, centralised, easily accessible and well-organised cemeteries, as well as well as to have a cemetery in a garden concept,“ he told reporters after opening the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here today.

According to him, there are still not enough Muslim cemeteries in the state and MAIJ has identified suitable locations for the purpose.

“The new cemetery location for all districts, mukim or villages has been identified, including wakaf land. The matter will be brought to the State Muslim Cemetery Management Fund for further action,“ he added. -Bernama