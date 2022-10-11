Johor police arrest three over vehicle ramming incident

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested three men in Larkin, here, early today in connection with a vehicle ramming incident in Taman Mount Austin yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, in a statement, said the individuals, in their 30s, were detained at 1.30 am by a team from the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters.

It was reported yesterday that a car driven by a party worker on election campaign material duty was rammed by another car several times around in the housing area early yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident was triggered after the three men had mistakenly identified the victims’ car as belonging to an individual they had a misunderstanding with at a restaurant earlier, Kamarul Zaman said.

He said one of those detained has previous records, adding that the three have been remanded for two days for investigations under section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief and section 279 for reckless driving.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact case investigating officer Inspector Asri Jamalin at 014-6270324 or 07-2182323. - Bernama