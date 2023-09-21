Johor Police chief: Cops in viral TikTok video get drinks, not money

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police today denied allegations that two of their policemen had received bribes from an individual, as viraled in a video on TikTok.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said that the video was believed to have been recorded on Sept 3, when two members of the mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit were patrolling an industrial area in Kulai, where a ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival was held.

He said in the video, the two policemen in the patrol car were seen receiving something from a man.

“An investigation found that the two personnel were actually given boxed drinks and not money by the individual who is also the owner of a factory in the area.

“The man in the video has also lodged a police report denying that he had given money to the policemen,” he told a press conference after the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan award presentation ceremony at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kamarul Zaman, however, said the investigation is still ongoing to ensure that there is no element of corruption involved in the case.

At the same time, he advised the public to report such videos to the police first for investigation rather than sharing them on social media which could create negative perceptions.

