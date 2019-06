KUALA LUMPUR: Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix) has been appointed as the new director of the Federal Police’s (Bukit Aman) Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement here last night said the appointment is effective July 15.

Mohd Khalil replaces Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh who went on mandatory retirement on April 25. — Bernama