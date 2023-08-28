Johor police confirm Abdul Hadi probed over statement on pardons board

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police confirmed that they have investigated PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang's statement which is believed to have disputed the authority of the Pardons Board in his talk at PAS Bakri's headquarters in Muar, two days ago.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the investigation was carried out by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (D5) under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

He said if found guilty an offender could be fined a maximum of RM5,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of three years or both.

“Johor Police is advising the public not to touch on the 3Rs which are the royal institution, religion and race in order to maintain peace and public order.

“Action will be taken against anyone regardless of party if they touch on these issues (3Rs) ,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Bachok and Assistant Secretary-General of PAS Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman, in a statement on social media “X” (formerly known as Twitter) today, confirmed that Abdul Hadi was summoned to Bukit Aman in connection with a police report involving his speech in the election campaign in Simpang Jeram, Johor.

On Saturday, Abdul Hadi, in his speech at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) rally in Bakri, is alleged to have touched on the jurisdiction of the Pardons Board and claimed that the way this country grants pardons to offenders is not in accordance with Islamic teachings. -Bernama