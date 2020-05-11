Johor police cripple WeChat drug syndicate

JOHOR BARU: Police have foiled a drug-trafficking syndicate using the social messaging application, WeChat following the arrest of 32 people since Tuesday until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects aged between 16 and 39 were arrested in 12 raids around Johor Baru, Seri Alam and Iskandar Puteri.

“The first raid was made on May 5 in Johor Baru and we managed to arrest two suspects and seized a certain amount of drugs.

“Following the arrest, the police have conducted 11 separate raids and arrested another 26 local suspects and four foreigners,” he told reporters here today.

Police also seized drugs worth RM454,215 and confiscated jewelleries, vehicles and RM1.1 million in cash.

Ayob Khan said the syndicate was believed to be active in the last three months and used WeChat to cover their activities from the police.

“Investigations also found that the WeChat group syndicate has about 500 members. We do not rule out the possibility that their customers include youngsters and students as the application is widely used by all age groups,” he said.

Ayob Khan said besides the syndicate, police have also arrested another eight people in five separate raids in Muar, believed to be involved in drug-trafficking to the neighbouring countries.

He said the first arrest was made on May 5 comprising a husband and wife, followed by another six including a foreigner in the rest of their raids.

“The drugs seized in this case are worth RM21,045 as well as RM364,380 worth of assets,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama