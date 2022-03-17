Johor police deny kidnap allegation, voice message went viral in 2019

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have denied cases of kidnapping, killing and child organ trafficking in the state as alleged in a voice message that went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook today.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said checks have shown that the voice message alleging the incidents had happened in Kahang, Kluang, Mersing and Masai was actually an old audio that had gone viral in 2019.

“The act of spreading the old audio and making speculations is wrong and action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“If found guilty the person can be fined not more than RM50,000 or a year’s jail or both,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Kamarul Zaman also advised the public not to be easily deceived by such allegations which were obtained through unconfirmed sources. - Bernama