Johor police detain 13 lorry drivers who tested positive for drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: Thirteen lorry drivers who tested positive for drugs were detained under Op Perdagangan in an operation held throughout Johor from 12 midnight to 8am this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the drivers (all men), aged between 22 and 48, were detained in the operation carried out by the Johor police contingent (Investgations and Traffic).

“The focus of the operation was to resolve issues reported by members of the public and viralled on social media involving heavy vehicles that are used for transporting goods.

“Throughout the 13 operations carried out in the state, some drivers were detained for their involvement in drugs. They tested positive during urine tests conducted during the operation,” he said in a statement tonight.

The case of lorry drivers involved in drugs will be investigated under Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kamarul added that from the 13 who were detained, two were found to be on the wanted list of police for previous offences. -Bernama