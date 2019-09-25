Johor police dispose of drugs valued at RM3.1m

JOHOR BARU: Various types of drugs worth RM3.1 million, from cases that had been settled in court, will be disposed of at the disposal site in Bukit Pelanduk, Negri Sembilan.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the 444.5 litres of drugs in liquid form were seized in numerous anti-drugs operations from 2017 until this year.

“Among them are six barrels of methanol weighing 209 litres, six barrels of acetone (209 litres), 200 bottles of hydrochloric acid (2.5 litres) and 21 barrels of colourless liquid (20 litres),“ he told reporters, here today.

He said the machine used in processing the drugs would also be destroyed.

Mohd Kamarudin said last April, Johor JSJN disposed of 159.07kg of various types of drugs and 42.3 litres of liquid drugs worth RM20.61 million. — Bernama