Johor police investigating death threats made against Indonesian rock band Radja

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police confirmed receiving a report regarding death threats made against famous Indonesian rock bank Radja this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the police began recording statements from the victims and were tracking down suspected individuals after receiving the report at 5.34 am.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Media outlets had reported earlier that the band had claimed to have received death threats after holding a concert at the Larkin Arena Indoor Stadium here at around 11.15 pm yesterday.

The group’s vocalist, Ian Kasela said that a misunderstanding occurred between them and the organisers, leading to insults and death threats being hurled at them. - Bernama