Johor police nab 153 in online gambling sting

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 153 individuals suspected of being involved in online gambling and public lotteries during 136 raids conducted through Op Dadu Khas in Johor, from last Friday until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a total of 125 men and 28 women were detained, ranging from 18 to 66 years old.

“Out of the total, 115 were local men, while the remaining 10 were foreigners. In addition, 19 local women were taken into custody, along with nine foreign women.

“We confiscated 163 mobile phones of various brands, 61 mobile printers, and cash amounting to RM32,699,“ he said in a statement today.

The premises were in the process of applying to cancel their licences and disconnect their electricity supply, but they are still waiting for approval from the local government authorities and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, he added.

Kamarul Zaman said the suspects were brought to court for remand proceedings under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 4A (a) and 4B (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, related to the operation, management, or assistance in an open gambling establishment and if found guilty, they can be fined not less than RM 50,000 and imprisoned for up to three years.

“If the public has information about online gambling activities, they can report it to the nearest police station or the Johor Police Operations Room at 07-2212999 or 07-225 4677,“ he added.-Bernama