Johor police open 22 IPs on phone scame inolving losses of RM1.43m

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police have opened 22 investigation papers (IPs) involving online impersonation or ‘phone scam’ with losses amounting to RM1.43 million over a one-week period since last Thursday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the victims, aged between 40 and 60, were from various job categories.

He said the victims in three of the cases claimed to have lost more than RM200,000 after being duped by individuals claiming to be, among others, police officers and bank officers.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is impersonating police officers, officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Inland Revenue Board, Pos Malaysia, insurance companies and the delivery company J&T.

“They contact the victims and tell them that are involved in illegal activities and for them to make some payments to settle the case and in most cases, the victims only realise they have been duped after they have made the payments and their attempts to contact the officers concerned went futile,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said 13 investigation papers were also opened for fraud involving non-existent investment cases during the same period with the victims, aged between 35 and 80, claiming to have suffered losses amounting to RM808,564. -Bernama