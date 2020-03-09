Johor police probing six cases of false reports on Covid-19

JOHOR BARU: Johor police have opened six investigation papers in connection with false reports on the Covid-19 infection.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said this was after police received six reports on the matter between January and Mar 7 this year.

However, no arrests have been made, he told reporters here today.

“We are still waiting for the full report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission where it involves forensics and the like, and fake and non-existent accounts,” he added.

Ayob said four of the cases were being investigated under Sections 203 and 505 of the Penal Code and the other two under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

Sections 203 and 505 of the Penal Code deal with giving false information and statements conducing to public mischief, while Section 233 of the CMA is regarding improper use of network facilities or network service.

Meanwhile, he said the Johor commercial crime investigation department had received 5,388 reports between January and March 7 this year, compared to 5,847 reports in the same period last year.

He said police had opened investigation papers for 702 of the cases reported this year while the rest did not involve criminal elements or required the action of other agencies.

“Incidents of cheating make up the bulk of the commercial crime cases with 581, including 130 cases of internet cheating and 70 cases of Macau Scam,” he added. — Bernama