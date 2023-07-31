Johor police raid drug lab, seize ketamine worth over RM2m in Iskandar Puteri

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor police conducted a raid on a drug laboratory at the factory premises here and confiscated drugs suspected to be ketamine valued at more than RM2 million last Tuesday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the special operation which began at 7.30 pm to 12 midnight on Wednesday, involved two raids including by the roadside of a housing estate as well as arresting four men comprising three locals and a foreigner.

He said the syndicate which made the rented factory a place to process drugs is believed to be active since April this year.

“We also seized 4.63 kilogrammes of ketamine and 166 litres of liquid ketamine with an overall value exceeding RM2.133 million.

“Those detained were believed to be knowledgeable on drug processing and managing the factory,” he said at a media conference in Iskandar Puteri police headquarters here today.

He said the seized drugs were believed to be for the local market and can be used by about 900,000 addicts.

Apart from equipment and machines to process the drugs, Kamarul Zaman said police also seized two cars, a lorry, two watches and cash, all worth RM321,700.

He said two of the suspects were found positive for ketamine, while two more have previous criminal and drug records.

Remand on all of them expired today and the remand will be extended.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said police are tracking down three men including the mastermind of the syndicate.

He said they are identified as T. Prakash, 33, with the last known address at Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru; Mohamad Basir Nahupicher, 32, with the last known address at Taman Plentong Baru, Masai; and S. Steven, 48, with the latest address at Jalan Rimba 47, Bandar Seri Alam.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama