Johor police reassure flood evacuees on safety of their properties

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have reassured residents who have been evacuated to relief centres (PPS) due to floods not to be worried as their belongings in their respective houses are safe.

Its police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pic) said this assurance is given following the deployment of more than 5,000 members of the force from all over Johor to increase control and monitoring in the affected housing areas.

“The police guarantee the safety of houses left unattended by residents who have been forced to move to the PPSs due to the floods. We have ordered police personnel in all districts especially those affected by the floods. In Kluang, for example, personnel has been stationed for 24 hours on the main routes to maintain security at all times.

“Apart from rescue efforts, we also are responsible to ensure the safety of houses or premises that have been left empty so as to avoid being broken into by unwanted individuals,“ he told reporters at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters’ (IPK) monthly assembly, here today.

He said his team would also increase the number of police personnel from time to time to ensure close cooperation between security agencies involved in operations when floods occur.

The number of flood victims in Johor has risen to 5,528 people as of noon today with, 58 PPS operating in seven districts in Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Mersing, Batu Pahat, Muar and Pontian. - Bernama