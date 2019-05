JOHOR BARU: Police seized an assortment of illicit drugs amounting to 625.98g and valued more than RM18,000 in raids throughout Johor between May 19 and May 25.

Conducted under “Ops Pemutihan” as part of crime fighting activity for the upcoming Aidilfitri festive season, the 147 raids saw 275 individuals arrested, mainly for distribution and abuse of the illegal substance, Johor Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said.

“Among the drugs seized were heroin (268.54g), syabu (288.36g), cannabis (68.43g), ketamine (0.65g), Ecstasy (8 pills) and Eramin 5 (11 pills),“ he told newsmen after the Johor Police Contingent monthly gathering here today.

Mohd Khalil said “Ops Pemutihan” is mainly focused on efforts to combat snatch theft and drug abuse to ensure preparations for the festivities are without untoward incidents.

In the same operation, police apprehended 20 individuals who had arrest warrants on them, adding that the operation will continue right up to Aidilfitri eve.

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident in which two Chinese nationals were beaten up in Taman Megah Ria, here two days ago, for allegedly scamming a local senior citizen on the pretext of protecting her family from “grave danger”, Mohd Khalil reminded the public not to resort to street justice when confronting criminal suspects or activity.

He said the public cannot act above the law and instead must lodge reports for the authorities to take over.

“Once you act on your own, we will have to investigate you as well,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 147 for rioting.

In the three-minute video that went viral two days ago, the two female suspects were seen tied up as a group of people beat and pelted them with eggs and fruit.

The suspects were cornered after they had been recognised as the alleged perpetrators of a hypnosis and scam group targeting senior citizens.

The suspects, in their 50s, were later sent to hospital for treatment. — Bernama