Johor police seize drugs, assets of syndicate worth RM1.1m

JOHOR BAHRU: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate and seized various types of drugs worth RM1.1 million in three separate raids around the state, last Tuesday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the raids carried out at about 11.15 am led to the arrest of a foreign national, a local man and a woman aged between 32 and 49, and believed to be members of a syndicate.

“As a result of the raid around Iskandar Puteri and Pekan Nanas, Pontian, police seized various types of drugs including syabu, ketamine and Eramin 5 pills, that can feed 77,280 drug addicts,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate which started operating since last March, was to rent ‘gated and guarded’ luxury apartments to be used as storage for drugs.

Also seized were the syndicate’s assets comprising cash, jewellery and six branded watches estimated to be worth RM463,598,“ he added.

According to Kamarul Zaman, preliminary screening of all the individuals involved revealed that two of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and two of them had criminal and drug conviction records.

He said, all the suspects were remanded for seven days starting yesterday and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 25 (1) (n).

From Jan 1 until yesterday, the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department has arrested 8,821 people for various drug offences, seized 2.29 tonnes of drugs worth RM11.21 million and seized property worth RM6 million. - Bernama