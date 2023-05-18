Johor police to complete probe into childcare abuse case

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police are completing the investigation paper regarding the abuse of two babies at a childcare centre in Taman Mutiara Rini, near here, before handing it over to the public prosecutor.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the remand order against the 21-year-old woman will end tomorrow.

“We will apply for an extension of the remand order to complete the investigation, to obtain more evidence. Once the investigation is completed, including the medical report, we will submit the investigation paper to the public prosecutor for further instruction,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the state police contingent headquarters (IPK) Aidilfitri do, at the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque hall, Johor IPK, here today.

Asked about the claim that the viral video was an old clip, Kamarul Zaman said that the police were still investigating the matter, and no new report had been received from any parent regarding the case of abuse, whether involving the same individual or others.

On Monday, two video clips went viral on the WhatsApp application, showing a woman abusing a crying baby.

Following that, a local woman was remanded for four days, from May 16, to assist in the investigation into the alleged abuse of two babies at a childcare centre in Mutiara Rini, under Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama