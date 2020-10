JOHOR BAHRU: Police will raid Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HTM) centres in the state soon, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the police would work closely with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) for this purpose and has identified 45 out of 80 HTM followers in the state and their leader, Sallahuddin Mashkuri.

“Although it is not under police authority to take action, I will make sure JAINJ will take stern action and no more warnings will be given. We will raid HTM centres in Skudai. Just wait and see,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters here, today.

He was commenting on a statement uploaded on HTM’s official website yesterday which claimed that the state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi and the Johor Police Chief had slandered HTM as contradicting Islam.

Ayob Khan said there was no issue of slander as his statement was made based on the state fatwa which was issued with consent from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said action would be taken on senior police officers in the state who have been covering up any misconduct by their subordinates.

He said information from the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) revealed that there have been many misconducts in district police headquarters for the last few months.

He added that 21 cases involving policemen and officers had been brought to court since he began his duty as the state police chief on Feb 24.

“Five were on drug offences, six criminal cases, seven were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) cases, one misconduct and two traffic offences,” he said. -Bernama