JOHOR BARU: Police liaison officers will be placed at temples and churches in an effort to eliminate crime at houses of worship, according to Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

He said police liaison officers, known as mosque liaison officers (PPM) had been placed at 668 mosques, while school liaison officers (PPS) were posted at 1,322 schools in the state.

“We have placed liaison officers at the mosques, and from discussions at Bukit Aman, we are moving towards placing police liaison officers at temples and churches,“ he told a media conference after opening a seminar for PPS and PPM at the Johor police contingent headquarters, here today.

He said the PPS and PPM were encouraged to be creative and innovative to ensure relations between the police and the affected mosques, as well as the police and the schools concerned remained good.

“What is important is for our clients, that is the mosques and schools, feel the presence of the police and can provide information as well as cooperate with us.

The seminar was organised with the cooperation of the State Education department and the State Islamic Religious Department. — Bernama