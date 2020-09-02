Johor Police urges local authorities to blacklist business operators who abuse their licence

JOHOR BARU: Johor police will ask local authorities to blacklist business licence holders who abuse their licence and use their premises as a front for gambling activities.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that this was to ensure that similar activities do not repeat again in the future. According to their investigations, there are premises that continue to carry out the same activities despite being raided several times.

During an integrated operation with Tenaga Nasional Bhd today to cut off electricity supply, four premises whose electricity supply was cut off were found to be conducting gambling activities under the guise of convenience stores, coffee shops, bookstores and shops selling communication equipment.

“The owners of these businesses, like I said earlier, will be handed over to the local authorities. We will make sure that they are blacklisted so that in their next application, they are not allowed to do business.”

“Although we have cut off the power supply of a few premises which we have raided three or four times before, we have found out that gambling activities are still being repeated by them.

“Disconnecting their electricity supply will give a strong message to these gambling syndicates,” he told reporters after having TNB cut off power supply around Taman Daya, near here, today.

Apart from that, Ayob Khan hopes that TNB can further investigate premises that were found to be making illegal electricity connections.

He pointed out that out of the 392 premises that the police had applied to TNB to have their electricity supply cut, a total of 146 premises throughout Johor had gone through the power supply cut today.

Ayob Khan said the action was taken under Section 21A (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He added that in the past two months, the Johor police had conducted 695 raids and arrested 1,018 individuals related to various illegal gambling activities.—Bernama