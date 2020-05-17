Johor police visit, give Aidilfitri aid to bedridden pensioners

JOHOR BARU: Johor police have visited former personnel who are bedridden in the state and contributed Aidilfitri aid to them.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he hoped that such a visit would continue and be a culture to honour the pensioners in the state.

“I will also try to get donations from the state government for the pensioners and widows of police personnel,“ he told a press conference after handing over the Aidilfitri aid to the Johor Police Contingent personnel here today.

He said the donations were in the form of cash and basic necessities. — Bernama