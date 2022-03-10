Johor polls: 1,021 postal votes from Singapore arrive in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,021 postal votes cast by Singapore-based Johor voters arrived here today via the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

The ballot papers were transported in a suitcase by a 1thirdmedia Movement volunteer, Mohd Hafeez A Jaz, 36, who took a bus from Woodlands, Singapore at 12.40 pm and arrived at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal at about 1.50 pm.

Upon arrival, the Sarawak-born Mohd Hafeez who resides and works in Singapore underwent several procedures at the checkpoint, including an on-arrival Covid-19 screening test.

Upon completion, he handed over the luggage containing the postal ballot papers to another Undi18 volunteer Mandeep Singh at about 2.15 pm at the bus terminal.

When met by reporters, Mohd Hafeez said the responsibility entrusted to him by 1thirdmedia to bring the ballot papers to Malaysia was not a burden at all.

“I consider this as charity work to help and facilitate Malaysians in Singapore fulfil their responsibilities as registered voters,” said Mohd Hafeez.

Meanwhile, Mandeep said his team’s task was to hand over the ballot papers to the returning officers tomorrow after they have completed the process of counting and sorting out the ballots according to the state constituencies.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported that volunteers among Malaysians under the auspices of the 1thirdmedia Movement have joined hands to collect the postal votes around Singapore and take them back to Johor.

A volunteer, Farrah Diyana Mohamad Ali, 34, said about 5,000 postal ballot papers have been collected and two deliveries were made on March 6 and 8, respectively, with the final delivery made today (March 10).

For the first three days since March 1, the Election Commission (EC) is reported to have issued a total of 36,729 ballot papers to those entitled to vote by post for the Johor state election.

Of the total, 7,814 ballot papers were issued for the Form 1B category, namely Malaysian citizens who are abroad.

All ballot papers must be returned to the respective returning officers before 5 pm on polling day this Saturday. — Bernama