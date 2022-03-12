Johor polls: 40% voter turnout as at 2pm (Updated)

JOHOR BAHRU: The turnout for the 15th Johor state election was running at 40 per cent halfway through the voting process, as of 2 pm.

According to the Election Commission (EC), another polling centre at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Pemanggil in Mersing, which involved a channel for the Tenggaroh state seat, and has 100 eligible voters, was closed at 1 pm.

A total of 15 polling centres were closed at 2 pm, while 41 others will be closed at 4 pm. The remaining polling centres will be closed at 6 pm.

A Bernama check at the Mersing jetty, bags containing ballot papers from the Pulau Besar community hall polling centre for the Tenggaroh state seat, which was closed at 11 am, arrived at the jetty at about 1.20 pm, by speedboat.

The polling centre which has one channel for 34 eligible voters, was the first centre to close in the Johor state election.

A total of 1,021 polling stations were opened for the voting process on Saturday to allow 2,539,606 ordinary voters, out of 2,597,742 registered voters in the state, to exercise their rights.

There are 239 candidates from 15 political parties contesting for 56 state seats in this state election.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat when contacted by Bernama said the traffic flow on highways and roads around the state was reported to be smooth, apart from no congestion reported at polling centres.

For hawker Abdul Aziz Razali, today’s polling day brought him extra income when he was able to do business near three polling centres in the Johor Jaya state seat in Taman Molek here.

Abdul Aziz, who sells iced tea and snacks such as fish satay and sausages, said his stalls, located near the Sekolah Agama Taman Molek, Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Molek and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Molek, attracted customers as early as 8 am.

A customer, Mohd Rizal Mat Sam, 39, said he was relieved to see that there were traders doing business in the area because it was easier for him to buy food and drinks.

“The weather was quite hot today and after voting, I spotted this stall selling iced tea, and it made me feel thirsty,” he said. — Bernama