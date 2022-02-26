Johor polls: 8 candidates below age of 30

JOHOR BAHRU: There are eight candidates under 30 years old contesting in the Johor state election, with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) having the most at three candidates.

This is followed by two candidates from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and one each from Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and PKR.

Pejuang’s Muhammad Airel Zabridin and BN’s Kelly Chye Pei Yee are the youngest candidates, at the age of 26.

Muhammad Airel is contesting in the Tangkak seat while Chye is standing in Mengkibol.

MUDA’s Muhamad Fikri Musa and Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, who are contesting in Parit Raja and Puteri Wangsa respectively, lead a group of 27-year-old hopefuls.

The other candidates aged 27 are PBM’s Muhamad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh, who is contesting in Maharani, and Pejuang’s Intan Nadira Shafika Musatafa Kamal, who is contesting in Sungai Balang.

MUDA candidate Muhammad Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, is contesting in Larkin and PKR candidate Omar Mokhtar A Manap, 29, in Johor Lama.

There are 63 candidates aged 40 years and below, with BN fielding the most candidates at 14, followed by PN (13), Pejuang (11), Pakatan Harapan (10), MUDA (7), PKR (4) and PBM (2), Parti Warisan Sabah (1) and Independent (1).

The Johor polls are the first election where those aged 18 are allowed to vote, compared to the eligible age of 21 previously. — Bernama