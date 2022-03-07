Johor polls: Annuar satisfied with media coverage

MUAR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) wants all media platforms to continue disseminating information to ensure the smooth running of the Johor state election.

Annuar said overall, he was satisfied with the election media coverage this time around.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry had provided guidelines to encourage media platforms such as radio and television to help convey information and to encourage the public to go out and vote.

“The media coverage is okay, I have been observing, including radio and television. Don’t be afraid to go out and vote, the people must vote (but with) compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedures).

“... messages conveyed by the authorities such as the Election Commission, the police, Health Ministry must be publicised as frequently as possible by all radio and television stations,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Annuar said voters in Johor appreciated the seriousness, message and practical strategy of Barisan Nasional (BN) outlined in its manifesto, ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’, thus showing the coalition’s consistency in the Johor state election campaign.

“BN maintains a campaign approach that shows our seriousness in administrating the state better,” he said.

He said throughout the campaign tour in conjunction with the polls, BN adopted a moderate campaign approach that did not attack and raise personal issues, which he claimed was well received by the people, compared with other parties whose campaign efforts were seen as aggressive.

Annuar also spent time with the people in Kampung Parit 2, Sagil, near here today during the Gambir state assembly tour programme.

Also present was the coalition’s candidate for the Gambir seat, Sahrihan Jani. — Bernama