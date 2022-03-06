Johor polls: BN gunning for two-thirds majority win - PM

SEGAMAT: Barisan Nasional (BN) is targeting a two-thirds majority victory in the Johor state election, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said BN’s chances were good, but the coalition does not intend to merely settle for a simple majority win.

“Of course, on behalf of BN, I would say chances are good but as I have said, in any competition, we can’t declare victory before the final whistle is blown,” he said at media conference after officiating at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Armed Forces Homes (RKMAT) at the Segamat Camp here today.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

As such, Ismail Sabri, who is also UMNO vice-president said the party machinery must continue to work hard until a winner is declared.

“I am confident, the Johor Menteri Besar is confident and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin is also confident, but confidence alone is not enough, the machinery must keep working to ensure a better performance.

“As I have said, we do not want a simple majority, we want more than a simple majority, if possible two-thirds of the seats to be won by BN,” he said.

BN will be contesting all 56 seats up for grabs in the March 12 polls. — Bernama