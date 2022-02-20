Johor polls: Don’t be afraid to come out and vote - Annuar

JOHOR BAHRU: The people need not worry about going out to fulfil their responsibilities as voters at the Johor state election on March 12 despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said despite several flexibilities in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided during the campaigning period, the layout of the voting process and the SOPs set could control the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

“There is no need to be afraid, and when one goes out to vote there could be a self-test process to go through. In fact, the polling centres have designated areas in the event that there is a COVID-19 positive case. At the authorities’ level, they have layouts in accordance with the SOPs and new norms, in managing the Johor polls.

“Insya-Allah, all will proceed well and under control,” he said at a question-and-answer session during the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia programme at the Dewan Auditorium of Johor RTM here today.

He said this when asked about the campaigning SOPs issued by the Election Commission (EC) which gave more flexibility compared with previous state elections despite the recent hike in COVID-19 cases.

Activities such as ceramah, talks, physical campaigning and house-to-house visits will be allowed throughout the 14-day campaign period of the Johor state election.

According to the SOPs issued by the EC, ceramah and campaigns will only be allowed at party offices and official operations rooms with participation limited to 100 people while for house-to-house visits, must not exceed five people to enter homes or meet the occupants.

Commenting further, Annuar said the people must understand that the country is transitioning to the endemic phase which means that life including the democratic system needs to return to normal by practising the new norms.

“Several flexibilities are given such as ceramah, campaigns and house-to-house visits based on the existing SOPs set. This means we must return to normal by practising the new norms and an election is part of the process demanded by the Constitution.

“If campaigning is not allowed, then the democratic process is flawed. We must move towards the new kind of normality by practising the new norms. If this is understood then the voters do not have to be afraid,” he added.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Annuar reiterated that the government was open in allowing the official government media to be used as mediums to introduce the contesting party candidates, including the oppositions.

“On the issue of campaigning, there are other mediums that can be used including social media. We take into account the views given but currently, there is not yet direct campaigning via RTM,” he said.

Yesterday, PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech announcing the party candidates for Johor polls said the opposition parties have not been given the space to use the official media channels as previously mentioned by Annuar. - Bernama