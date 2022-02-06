Johor polls: Engage more with electorate, Mukhriz tells EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) needs to be more aggressive in making announcements through both the mainstream and social media to raise awareness among new voters on their rights and interests in the upcoming Johor state election.

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, in a statement yesterday, said such efforts must be taken to ensure a high voter turnout percentage so that the next Johor government formed is one that has truly earned the people’s mandate.

“Pejuang also suggests that polling be held on a Saturday so that voters do not need to apply for leave,” he said while also adding that election candidates must also be given opportunities to meet voters, guided by clear standard operating procedures that are fair to all parties.

Mukhriz said the state election should take place in an orderly and fair manner, adding that the party is confident that the EC will be able to shoulder the responsibility of ensuring the country’s democratic system is efficient and transparent.

The EC will hold a special meeting on Feb 9 to fix the dates for the Johor state election after the state legislative assembly was dissolved on Jan 22.

Mukhriz also urged the EC to simplify the registration process for postal voters and ensure that postal voting methods, including the delivery of ballot papers, are simple, transparent and on time to be collected at tallying centers.

-Bernama