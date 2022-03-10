Johor polls: Evacuees hoping floodwaters recede in time to vote

KLUANG: With one day more to go in the Johor election campaign, voters in the Kluang district especially the Macap and Layang-Layang state constituencies have had to endure flash floods.

Voters in the district are hoping the floodwaters would recede as soon as possible so that they would be able to cast their ballots in Saturday’s polls.

A total 202 people from 54 families in Kluang were forced to be evacuated to three temporary relief centres (PPS) yesterday due to flash floods following heavy rain two days ago.

A flood victim Kamisah Abu, 42, said she hoped that the flood situation would recover to enable her and her family members to vote in the election this time.

“The house is not badly affected, the water rose just slightly but hope it recovers because the people will be voting in this very school,” said the housewife when met by Bernama at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau PPS, Simpang Renggam here, today.

SK Sungai Linau was among the three PPS which were opened in Kluang, housing 35 victims from seven families other than SK Seri Kenchana (112 victims) and Dewan Kampung Kolam Air (58 victims).

Masudin Kasman, 54, his housing area in Kampung Sungai Linau was among the flood hotspots as it was a low-lying area.

But the manual worker hoped that the authorities would clear the clogged drains periodically to prevent flash floods each time it rained.

He said he would cast his vote on Saturday if the flood recovered fully because the roads in the area were still underwater.

Meanwhile, Ruziah Pantuk, 59, said she managed to save personal and essential items before floodwaters entered her house.

She said the flood that took place yesterday was something totally unexpected because normally floods would take place at the end of the year in the area.

“I don’t know if there is a solution to the flood problems or not because the authorities always do what is apt.

“However, it is difficult each time flood hits because we have to save our items and livestock,” she said.

The areas affected by floods included Bukit Keremoyang, Kampung Pisang, Kampung Sungai Rambai, Kampung Mohd Amin, Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Sungai Linau, Kampung Paya Mas and Kampung Batu 6. — Bernama