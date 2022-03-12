Johor polls: Hasni retains Benut seat

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad has retained his Benut seat in the Johor state election today with a 5,859-vote majority.

Hasni, who is representing Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 10,896 votes to defeat Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid of Perikatan Nasional (PN) who garnered 5,037 votes, Haniff @ Ghazali Hosman of Pakatan Harapan (PH) (1,200) and Iskandar Noor Ibrahim of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) (139).

Hasni, who is also Johor BN chairman had contested the seat four times since 2008 and retained the seat in the 14th General Election with a 4,447-vote majority.

In the 11th general Election in 2004, Hasni contested and won the Pontian parliamentary seat.

He was appointed as 18th Johor Menteri Besar on Feb 28, 2020. — Bernama