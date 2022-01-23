Johor polls: It was a unilateral decision - Bersatu leader

KULAI: The decision to dissolve the Johor legislative assembly was made unilaterally without prior discussion with the other component parties that made up the state government, a Johor Bersatu leader said today.

Johor Bersatu information chief Mohd Solihan Badri said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), in coming to the decision, had sidelined Bersatu and PAS.

“I am unsure if it needs the consensus of component member parties of the ruling (state) government or not, but we were not asked for our views over this decision, whether Bersatu or PAS,” he told reporters at the launch of a road safety campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays in Senai here today.

On the state election itself, the Tenang assemblyman said Johor Bersatu was ready for the challenge and believed Perikatan Nasional (PN) has what it takes to form the next state government.

He said the 26 Besatu divisions had formed election machineries since last year with committees launched at all levels, adding that seat allocation discussions among component partners were also ongoing.

The Barisan Nasional-led government prior to this held 28 seats with Umno holding 14 seats, MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one) while PH has 27 seats, DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six). — Bernama