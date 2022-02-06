Johor polls: MCA rubbishes viral letter on seats it will be contesting

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA has denied issuing a letter containing a list of the seats it will be contesting in the Johor State Election, as had gone viral on social media.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) in a statement today said Barisan Nasional (BN) always sought consensus-building among component parties when it came to distribution of seats.

“The fake letter used MCA’s letterhead and my name. To those who maliciously committed this slander to split the Barisan Nasional, stop it!” he said.

According to the letter which went viral, the party will field candidates in all the state seats that MCA had contested in Johor in the last General Election.

It listed 17 of the 56 state seats up for grabs, including Pemanis, Yong Peng, Senai, Tangkak and Johor Jaya.

The Johor polls follows the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Jan 22. The Election Commission is expected to announce the important dates for the election - nomination, early voting and polling - on Wednesday (Feb 9). — Bernama