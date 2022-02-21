Johor polls: MUDA announces three more candidates

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) chairman Azrol Rahani was announced today as the party’s candidate for the Bukit Permai seat in the Johor state election next month.

Two other co-founders of the party, who are also party executive committee members, Nurafiqah M. Zulkifli and Lim Wei Jiet were selected to contest the Bukit Kepong and Tenang seats respectively.

The announcements were made by MUDA president and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in a ceremony held in Labis, Segamat, making it four MUDA candidates so far confirmed for the state polls.

Azrol, 41, who hails from Masai, Johor Bahru, is a businessman, while Lim, from Muar is a lawyer. Muar-born Nurafiqah, 31, meanwhile, is Syed Saddiq’s parliamentary special officer.

In his speech, Syed Saddiq said all three candidates were professionals with exemplary work ethics and more than ready to be of service to the people of Johor.

Prior to this, MUDA secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz was announced as the party’s candidate for Puteri Wangsa.

The Johor state election will be MUDA’s maiden appearance in an election after it was officially registered on Dec 28.

Amanah and DAP are reported to have made way for MUDA to contest in six seats in the polls, namely Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai while PKR was reported to have offered to make way in three seats.

Polling day has been set for March 12, nominations on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. - Bernama