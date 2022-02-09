Johor polls: MUDA offered six seats by DAP, Amanah

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) has been offered by Amanah and DAP to contest six seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

The six seats were contested by Bersatu in the 14th general election when the party was part of the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

This was announced in a joint statement issued today signed by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu; DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

MUDA has been offered to contest Tenang; Bukit Kepong; Parit Raja; Machap; Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai, the statement read.

“DAP has agreed for two seats to be allocated to MUDA, namely Machap and Bukit Permai, while the rest are from AMANAH.

“Meanwhile, negotiations between MUDA and PKR are ongoing for the sake of unity in facing the state election,” read the statement.

The three parties also achieved a consensus on several objectives, including not having overlapping contests and also moving together as election strategic partners, the statement further said. - Bernama