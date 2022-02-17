Johor polls: Muhyiddin offers himself as state economic adviser

MERSING: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has offered himself as the state government’s economic adviser if the coalition wins the Johor state election on March 12.

The former prime minister and Johor menteri besar said he intended to help the state’s economy affected by the COVID-19 outbreak by creating more job opportunities and providing skills training.

“I will help Johor,” he said at the launching of Johor election machinery for the Tenggaroh and Endau state constituencies here last night.

Meanwhile, the Bersatu president said all candidates selected to represent PN in the Johor election would have to take an oath to ensure they were free from corruption and abuse of power.

The programme which took place at Felda Tenggaroh 3 here was also attended by Johor PAS Liaison Commissioner Abdullah Husin, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and Mersing MP Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad. — Bernama