Johor polls: Parties unleash top guns as campaign enters second phase

JOHOR BAHRU: Come crunch time, come the top guns.

And that’s exactly what is happening as the Simpang Jeram state by-election and Pulai parliamentary by-election enter the second phase of campaigning, with top leaders from contesting parties rolling up their sleeves to wade into the action through scheduled mega ceramah (political talks).

This is in contrast to the many small-scale campaigns held earlier.

Based on the schedule and posters shared by the main contesting parties, be it Perikatan Nasional (PN) or the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance, these two heavyweights are capitalising on this weekend to do all they can to capture the hearts of the voters.

PH-BN, for example, will unleash its full might, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, speaking at the Ceramah Mega Perpaduan MADANI in Johor Bahru and Muar, along with Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke tomorrow (Sept 3).

Not to be outdone, PN is also bringing out its heavy artillery by featuring PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang tonight at the Bakri PAS Headquarters, which is the party’s operations centre in Simpang Jeram.

In addition, federal ministers are also set to go down to the ground to help with the campaigning through various programmes specially arranged in Johor Bahru and Muar as well as meet people from all walks of life on matters related to their respective ministerial portfolio.

In Johor Bahru, PH’s Pulai parliamentary candidate Suhaizan Kaiat said, so far, he has campaigned in over 60 per cent of the constituency while the PH-BN machinery has covered 70 areas comprising the Perling and Kempas state constituencies.

With momentum now picking up steam, he said PH-BN will be more aggressive in stepping up their campaign activities while face-to-face and house-to-house sessions and in public focus areas will also be intensified.

Meanwhile, PN’s Pulai parliamentary candidate Zulkifli Jaafar, 50, said he has, together with the party’s machinery, met almost all the communities in the 40 electoral districts and has started its second round of house visits and meet-and-greet sessions today.

Independent candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat, Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, meanwhile, said he has met the voters in all the areas and is now entering the second and third phases of going down to the ground in some areas in Kempas, Perling and Tampoi.

In Muar, PH’s Simpang Jeram state by-election director, Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Salleh said the alliance’s campaign coverage has reached 60 per cent, with a majority of it done the traditional way, namely meeting voters face-to-face at roadside stalls, food courts, houses and business sites.

PN’s Simpang Jeram state by-election operations manager Rosman Kemin said the party has met over 90 per cent of the Malay community, which comprises 54.5 per cent of the 40,379 registered voters in the area, besides 60 per cent of the Chinese voters.

Deprived of the luxury of a big party machinery to fall back on, Simpang Jeram independent candidate S. Jeganathan is unperturbed as he is seen driving his own pick-up truck, filled with flags and buntings, to campaign in a more laid-back and calm manner by going from house to house distributing his posters.

Meanwhile, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM) political analyst Dr Lutfan Jaes said PH seems to stand a better chance of winning the Pulai parliamentary seat compared to the Simpang Jeram state seat, where it’s still 50-50 between PN and PH-BN.

“In Pulai, Amanah, as the representative of the PH-BN bloc, has a very solid fixed deposit, more so with the strong and undivided support shown by the leadership of BN, which used to dominate the Johor state assembly,” he said.

As for Simpang Jeram, BN voters could very well hold the key to victory because data from the previous state election showed that it will be very tight, with PH having garnered 8,749 votes, PN (6,350) and BN (6,062).

“Previously (2022 state election), BN stood on its own and obtained 6,062 votes. So, imagine if a big number of those BN votes are transferred to PN, there is a possibility that PH may face a very stiff challenge in Simpang Jeram compared to Pulai,” he said.

In addition, he said, Simpang Jeram, which was known as the Sungai Abong state constituency before 2018, was held by PAS for two terms.

Meanwhile, another UTHM political analyst Dr Mohd Akbal Abdullah feels that PH stands a good chance of winning in Pulai, based on the fact that the number of votes PH and BN obtained in the previous state polls, when added up, could reach 80 per cent.

He said that PH’s candidate Suhaizan, who is the former Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker, is more well known by the people as he is more knowledgeable about state administration, compared to PN’s Zulkifli, whom he described as “an unknown”.

“On top of that, most of the issues brought up by PN in Pulai revolve around national matters, such as race and religion. This style of campaigning, used in the East Coast and northern area, is not suitable for Johor because this state already has its own formula to ensure its people live peacefully and harmoniously,” he said.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The EC set polling for the two by-elections on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama