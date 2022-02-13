Johor polls: PBM to ensure its candidates pass anti-corruption test

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will ensure its candidates at the Johor state election pass the anti-corruption psychometric test (RBTAG) as recommended by #RasuahBusters.

Its deputy president, Haniza Mohamed Talha said this was in line with the aspiration of voters who wanted clean and responsible leaders in addition to the party directives which were also in tandem with the six cores outlined by #RasuahBusters.

“Johor will become the first general election for PBM and we want our candidates to be clean and free of corruption so that they can carry out their duties with full responsibility if they win,” she said in a statement, here, today.

Haniza, who is also Lembah Jaya state assemblyman, said the move could boost the integrity of all the candidates with potentials, thus help in creating better leaders.

Last Thursday, PBM Information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid was reported to have said in the Johor polls, the party would contest in two seats which would be announced before the nomination day.

The Election Commission had fixed polling day for the Johor state election on March 12, nomination day on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

-Bernama