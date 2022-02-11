Johor polls: Pejuang to contest 42 seats

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) will introduce all 42 candidates who will contest in the Johor state election two days before the nomination day.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) said the party was finalising the list of candidates, adding that they would also be required to undergo the anti-corruption psychometric test (RBTAG).

“The candidates that the party is fielding must be clean, efficient and trustworthy because it is time for Johor to have a state government that is clean and with integrity,” he told reporters after launching the party’s machinery here last night.

He said the candidates would comprise men, women, old and young individuals.

On the party’s decision to contest in the state election alone, he said the party’s machinery was ready to capture Johor.

“We take note of the 42 state seats and all candidates will contest under the Pejuang banner,“ he said.

The Jerlun Member of Parliament said Pejuang needed to move confidently even though the party was still new and did not have well-known candidates, adding that it had leaders with extensive experience in the previous government.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election while the nomination on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama