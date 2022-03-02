Johor polls: PN leaves it to Johor voters’ wisdom - Ronald

PAGOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has left it to the wisdom of Johor voters to evaluate the best party in the upcoming state election, said Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Ronald, who is also a PN Supreme Council member, said that the coalition will be fielding 56 qualified candidates with the most suitable economic and educational background to contest the state election.

“PN is confident that the people of Johor will make the best choice. They know about the best party, the best option to lift the aspirations of Johor for the next five years.

“We have also set a comprehensive manifesto involving all angles and interests of all levels of society,” he told reporters after attending the Agro-Food Industry Dialogue Tour programme with the Johor Agro-Food community here today.

Also present was Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) chairman, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is the PN candidate for Bukit Kepong state seat.

Ronald said this when asked to comment on the letter from the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, entitled ‘Surat Tun Dr Mahathir Kepada Pengundi Johor’ (A Letter from Tun Dr Mahathir to Johor Voters) today.

In the letter, Dr Mahathir was seen playing on issues that criticised two former prime ministers, namely Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the PN chairman, and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Bersatu now is Bersatu without Tun (Dr) Mahathir; he has already quit Bersatu,” said Ronald, who is Bersatu vice-president, briefly. - Bernama