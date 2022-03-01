Johor polls: Steven Choong focuses on squatter, river pollution issue

JOHOR BAHRU: The issue of squatters and river pollution will remain high on the agenda of Steven Choong Shiau Yoon, the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) candidate in Puteri Wangsa in the Johor state election.

Choong, who is Tebrau Member of Parliament, said these two problems needed to be resolved fast so that the people could enjoy a cleaner environment.

The Puteri Wangsa seat is located within the Tebrau parliamentary constituency.

“There are squatters who have been temporarily occupying Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) land for 23 years. Three-quarters of Sungai Tebrau is in the Puteri Wangsa area; the river is dirty and gives a depressing feeling,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama.

He said the squatters should be moved to new housing areas with affordable homes.

“After the squatters have been relocated, the site can be developed into a recreational area. If I am elected the assemblyman, it is easier for me talk to the state government about handing over land to the federal government to build houses for the squatters. Sungai Tebrau will become clean again if we settle the squatter problem in Tebrau.

Choong, who is PBM vice-president, said the party would be fighting on the six-pronged The Great Reset 2030 platform covering multi-racial power, women’s power, young people’s power, economy, education and technology.

Choong, 64, is involved in a six-cornered fight with Barisan Nasional’s Tebrau MCA chief Ng Yew Aik, Perikatan Nasional’s Loh Kah Yong, Khairil Anwar Razali of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (MUDA) Amira Aisya Abd Aziz and Independent candidate Adzrin Adam.

Choong won the Tebrau seat on a PKR ticket in the 14th general election but in February 2021, Choong confirmed that he and Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien of PKR had switched support to then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Choong later joined PBM, which was registered on Oct 27 last year, and is one of the four candidates fielded by the party in the Johor election.

Polling for the Johor election is on March 12 and early voting is on March 8. — Bernama