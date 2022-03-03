Johor polls: Undi18 is a blessing in disguise, says Maharani candidate

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s youngest candidate, Muhammad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh, 28, is confident the implementation of Undi18 would work favourably for him in the upcoming Johor state election.

The Muar-born candidate said he has been receiving good response from the youth in the Maharani constituency since he began his work in his constituency about three years ago.

He said this was his first election and he took it as a challenge and was keen to reach out to as many youths as possible.

“As the youngest candidate in the constituency, I see it more of an advantage, especially with the implementation of Undi18.

“Also, even among the older voters, many said they would prefer a younger representative who was more eager and energetic to work for them,“ he said in a statement today.

As for his main focus if he were to win the seat, Muhammad Hanis said he wanted to empower the youth and help them face the challenges ahead.

“Challenges youth face these days are very different from before and there is so much more pressure apart from distractions.

“While the internet has opened a whole new horizon for the youths from social media to a wide range of information, there are also numerous negativities which come along also.

“Therefore, I am determined to do my best to be the eyes and ears of the youth here and to help guide them and support them in ensuring a better future for themselves,“ he said.

Apart from youth empowerment, he said he also wanted to focus on helping the government rebuild the economy, especially following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also want to play a key role in enhancing relations among all the races in the country.

“Multi-racialism has been the cornerstone of our great nation and I want to play my role in further strengthening this among all the races here,“ he said.

He acknowledged that he was facing an uphill task in the six-cornered fight for the Maharani seat, especially since the other parties had stronger election machineries.

“PBM is a new party and though it is a challenge for me, I am proud to represent the party and believe in all it stands for,“ he added.