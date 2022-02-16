Johor polls: Voters hope for stricter SOP

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor polls heat is on as most political parties have begun their works although nomination day is just 10 days away.

Several voters, when met, said they accepted the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to hold the state polls on March 12 but at the same time hoped that the standard operating procedures (SOP) in campaigning be tightened.

A check by Bernama around the city centre here today found that many voters wanted a strict SOP to be imposed so as not to be exposed to the risks of COVID-19 infection as the number of cases has been increasing lately.

A voter, Hamzi Hanif Jamaludin, 26, voiced out his concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The SOP should be tightened as the number of cases in Johor has been increasing. We have to be vigilant and make the necessary preparation to cast our votes so that the state election will not lead to a spike in cases,” he said.

The civil servant also suggested that political parties or candidates contesting in the election conduct their campaign via social media in order to reduce face-to-face events and in turn, lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

As for voters, he said they should head straight back home after casting their votes and continue to comply with the SOP.

A launderette operator who wished to be known as Lee said the relevant parties needed to prioritise the safety and health of voters especially among senior citizens and high-risk groups.

“Honestly, I’m worried to go to the polls later but I will fulfil my responsibility based on the situation. If COVID-19 cases are getting higher, I may not go out to vote because I’m afraid of being infected and putting my family and the people around me at risk,” said the 50-year-old woman.

Rosidi Ismail, 42, hoped that the EC would tighten the SOP on the polling day such as limiting the number of voters in the polling centres.

The sundry shop operator said the authorities should also set a rule that voters can only go to the polling centre alone and prohibit them from bringing along their small children.

On Feb 11, the EC said the SOP for the Johor state election was being finalised and will be announced before nomination.

The EC has fixed March 12 as polling day for the state polls, with nominations on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. - Bernama