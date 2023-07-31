Johor Port, PT Pelindo Jasa Maritim join hands to enhance maritime sector

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Port Bhd, a member of MMC Group, has entered into an agreement with PT Pelindo Jasa Maritim to explore possible collaborations and opportunities to enhance the maritime sector and foster stronger bilateral relations between both organisations.

Johor Port chief executive officer Md Derick Basir said the landmark deal signed last Friday marked a significant milestone in the regional maritime industry, facilitating the exchange of expertise, resources and best practices between the two organisations.

Under the agreement, Johor Port, through its JP Skills Centre which provides training to regional ports, and Marine Services Department, which provides a full range of marine services for all vessels within the Pasir Gudang Port Limits, will explore potential collaborations and opportunities with PT Pelindo Jasa Maritim.

“We are delighted to join hands with PT Pelindo Jasa Maritim in this landmark agreement. This collaboration represents a new chapter in maritime relations between our two nations.

“Besides that, we believe that by leveraging our collective strengths, we can create synergies that will benefit the entire maritime community, “ he said in a statement today.

Md Derick said the partnership is also expected to have a far-reaching impact on the trade and maritime landscape in the Southeast Asian region.

PT Pelindo Jasa Maritim is a subholding of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) whose main business activities are provision of marine services, maintenance of port equipment and port utilities services.

It plays a vital role in supporting the maritime industry in Indonesia and facilitating trade and transportation through its port-related activities. -Bernama