Johor postpones SDKA examination

KULAI: The Johor government decided to postpone the Sijil Darjah Khas Agama (SDKA) examination in the state due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the decision was made in line with the Education Ministry’s move to postpone several examinations following the pandemic.

The Bukit Permai State Assemblyman said the SDKA examination was scheduled to be held between September and October this year.

“We will postpone (the examination) as had been decided by the ministry. When the Movement Control Order ends, there will be new directives from the State Islamic Education Department,” he told reporters after handing over vegetable aid from Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd to Pangsapuri Rakyat residents, here today. - Bernama