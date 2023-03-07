Johor provides cash aid to students affected by Segamat school hostel fire

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will provide RM100 in cash aid to 30 students affected by the fire incident at a hostel block of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Kenangan in Segamat yesterday.

State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said apart from the cash aid, the students whose personal belongings were destroyed in the incident would also receive two pairs of school uniforms.

“To ease the burden of the affected students, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has agreed to provide aid to them,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Norlizah said all the affected students have been temporarily placed at the school’s surau for their safety.

“The school has contacted parents and guardians of the students, and they were also allowed to bring their children home,” she said, adding that losses incurred are being determined by the Segamat Education Office and the Johor Education Department.

Earlier, Segamat Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Aizad Mamat said about 30 per cent of the two-storey building was destroyed by the fire that broke out at about 1.58 am.

However, no casualties were reported. - Bernama