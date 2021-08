BATU PAHAT: The Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah today called on all quarters not to present any gift in conjunction with Her Royal Highness’ 62nd birthday this Saturday (Aug 14).

However, Raja Zarith Sofiah said it would be more meaningful if they could channel assistance to frontline personnel who have worked hard in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic especially the health workers.

“I accept and thank everyone who wants to celebrate my birthday but in this extraordinary situation, I am touched by the undivided commitment and tireless efforts of our frontliners.

“Therefore, I will consider any assistance to them as my very special birthday gift,” she said in a post uploaded on the Royal Johor Facebook page today.-Bernama