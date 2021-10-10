Johor ready to assist federal govt in Pulau Batu Puteh case -MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will cooperate and assist the federal government in obtaining various documents and views required involving the Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh case, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said.

Welcoming the federal government’s decision to set up a special task force to look into the case, he said the issue of the Pulau Batu Puteh claim between Malaysia and Singapore was of special interest to the Johor government and people historically and also due to its proximity to the state.

“The state government will provide full support on the legal action under the tort of misfeasance against parties found to have committed negligence and error for not proceeding with the application for review and interpretation of the case.

“The state government also wants the matter to be expedited so that those responsible are brought to justice immediately,“ he said in a statement today.

Hasni also said based on the findings from the investigation, the state government is also ready to take legal action against those responsible.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a special task force will be set up to conduct a comprehensive study as well as to scrutinise and recommend necessary options by seeking the views of international legal experts on the Pulau Batu Puteh case,

He said the task force, to be chaired by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, would be entrusted with reviewing laws on the application for review and interpretation of the case.

-Bernama